SEC tells Collectors to close liquor shops in poll-bound dists

The State Election Commission on Thursday passed orders to the District Collectors seeking closure of state run liquor outlets and bars in nine poll-bound districts. A statement issued in this regard said that the polling area and counting stations will be under CCTV surveillance.
Chennai: The poll officials also seized unaccounted cash and freebies that were meant to be distributed to voters by political parties. A statement from the SEC said so far cash to a tune of above Rs 41 lakh, 1,009 liquor bottles, sarees and utensils have been seized. The surveillance team also confiscated 16 kg of sandalwood during a vehicle check, the release said.
Earlier in the day, State Election Commissioner V Palanikumar conducted a video conferencing with the District Collectors and senior local administration officials to review the poll arrangements taken in the districts.
Mobilisation of police, surveillance for strong rooms, implementation of model code of conduct and coronavirus safety protocol were discussed in the meeting.
The public election department had also printed the booth slips and the first phase of training for the polling officers and booth level assistants completed, SEC sources said.
