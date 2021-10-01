CM Stalin opens modern newborn facility at Dharmapuri GH

Coimbatore :

GO issued; Rs 3.85 cr allocated for Kalaignar ‘Varumun Kappom’ scheme



The state issued a GO allotting Rs 3.85 crore for Kalaignar ‘Varumun Kappom’ scheme. Out of the total fund allotted, a bulk of it goes for purchasing medicine as Rs 2.88 crore has been earmarked for it.







A total of 1,155 special camps would be conducted every year and 15 types of activities such as test on blood hemoglobin levels, blood pressure, blood sugar levels, eye test and even administering COVID-19 vaccines would be undertaken.







The scheme of ‘Varumun Kappom’ was launched in the year 1999 when DMK was in power and till 2001 95.51 lakh persons benefited from the scheme. Then the scheme was discontinued during AIADMK rule, from 2001 to 2006 and from 2006 to 2011 the scheme was once again launched in which 9,000 special medical camps were conducted at the cost of Rs 18.3 crore.







After 2011, the scheme was once again discontinued till 2021 and after DMK came to power in May, this year, the scheme was announced in the recently conducted Assembly session, on September 2. After it was announced, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the scheme on Wednesday in Salem district.







According to the renewed scheme, three special camps would be conducted in every division instead of one in the previous years. So for 385 divisions in the state a total of 1,155 special camps would be conducted every year.







In the special camps, focus will be on 10 departments such as pediatric, dental, ENT, cardiac, cancer, TB, gynecology and so on and the camps will be conducted in association with Indian Medical Council and service organisations like Rotary, Lions club and so on. The details of the experts visiting the medical camps will be advertised in advance for the benefit of public.



The modern facility has a total of 200 beds, including 33 beds in ground floor, 22 beds in first floor, 95 beds for children in second floor and 50 beds in the third floor. The facility has been equipped with Rs 2 crore worth medical equipment.As part of the programme, the Chief Minister gave away health kits for pregnant women and mementos for panchayat presidents and nurses who achieved 100 per cent vaccination in Krishnapuram, Nallasenahalli K Naduhalli, Kadakathur, Pooganhalli and Bommahalli panchayats.Thereafter, Stalin held an inspection at the water pumping station in Hogenakkal. He then insisted the officials to speed up and complete the pending works on Hogenakkal combined drinking water project. He urged officials to ensure that water reaches every village.Earlier, while proceeding towards Hogenakkal, the Chief Minister took a halt to hear the grievances of students of a Government Adi Dravidar Welfare School. On the second day of his visit, the Chief Minister also unveiled as many as 11 projects executed at a total cost of Rs 17.44 crore in the district.On Wednesday, Stalin took part in a slew of welfare programmes in Salem and launched a preventive health care scheme. The Chief Minister ended his west tour with a visit to Vathalmalai tribal hamlet, where a new road has been laid at a cost of Rs 10 crore. After listening to the requirements of tribal people, Stalin also held a discussion with officials on promoting tourism activities in the hills.