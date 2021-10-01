DVAC raids across Tamil Nadu result in seizure of Rs 27L

The sleuths from DVAC carried out raids at 38 government offices on Thursday, including six premises in Chennai and seized around Rs 27 lakh in unaccounted cash.
Chennai: In Chennai, the DVAC held surprise raids at sub-registrar offices in Mylapore, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Ambattur and Tiruvanmiyur, besides the RTO office in Tambaram.
The raids are believed to be based on inputs that the officials occupying those offices are demanding bribes from those approaching them.
The officials locked the doors of the office and did not allow anyone to step out. The searches are in progress in many office premises.
From the Villupuram Tasmac office, the DVAC team recovered over Rs 1.8 lakh cash while searches at Hosur RTO check post resulted in the seizure of Rs 2.58 lakh. While Rs 31,000 cash was seized from Mylapore sub-registrar office, over Rs 11,000 was seized from Villivakkam sub-registrar office.
