COVID deaths: 109 families of cops yet to receive relief

As many as 136 police personnel have died of COVID-19 infection in Tamil Nadu since the first lockdown but only 27 personnel’s families have been compensated so far.
Chennai: “Orders regarding compensation for other personnel are expected soon. There is a proposal for possible employment for the wards of the personnel, too,” said a senior police official at the State headquarters.
The solatium, initially announced at Rs 50 lakh for frontline workers who die of coronavirus, was reduced to Rs 25 lakh by the earlier regime. But 109 families are still waiting for it.
On May 20 this year, Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced that 84 police personnel had died till then and their families will receive compensation as soon as possible. The CM had also said that 13 families had received Rs 25 lakh each as solatium. Of the remaining 71, payment for 36 families was already ordered.
However, only 27 families have received the compensation so far and the COVID deaths among police personnel have further gone up to 136.
Meanwhile, the State government, on Thursday, released the list of government employees, doctors and nurses who died of COVID and announced government jobs for their dependents. As per the list, wards of 53 persons are eligible for government jobs.
