Madras HC gives govt 2 weeks to dispose of 6L pending patta transfers

The Madras High Court has directed both the Director of Survey and Settlement and the Commissioner of Land Administration to take all efforts to dispose of the six lakh pending applications pertaining to patta transfer in TN within two weeks.
Chennai: On perusing reports submitted in this regard, Justice D Krishnakumar said, “It could be seen that the Department has taken much effort to dispose of the applications, but there are still more than 6 lakhs applications pending with them.
The court further pointed out that keeping these applications pending for more than 30 days is contrary to the directions issued by this court as well as the GO. “The Collectors shall also strictly comply with the circulars issued by the Commissioner of Land Administration, ” Justice Krishnakumar stressed.
The court also recorded the State’s submission that in order to comply with further directions of this court, the Commissioner of Land Administration issued instructions to all the Collectors to take action for speedy disposal of the pending applications and take action against officials causing delay.
The State also submitted that District Collectors/District Revenue Officers have been directed to hold periodical review meeting to review the pendency of applications and also obtain report from the Tahsildars on the first week of every month with regard to officers delaying disposal of applications.
