Arts, Science colleges to open for first-year students from Oct 4

Physical classes for first-year students at government and government-aided Arts and Science colleges would begin from October 4.
Chennai: A circular issued by the Directorate of Collegiate Education to all the managements of colleges, stated that principals of the institutions should conduct orientation programme for freshers. The principals were also instructed to advise first-year students to get vaccinated before attending classes. In addition, classes could also be held on rotation basis in case of crowding. Considering the prevailing pandemic situation, online admission facility was provided this year to students seeking admission in government Arts and Science colleges. The portal enabled the registration of 3,04,547 applications.
