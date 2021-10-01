CCB arrests two in connection with multiple land grabbing cases

The anti-land grabbing cell of the Central Crime Branch has arrested two men in connection with at least five land grabbing cases.
Chennai: The accused Y Inbamathivanan alias Inba (35) of Puthagaram and I David Walis (26) of Tiruvallur obtained copies of sale deeds of different lands in the suburbs and made fake documents to register and sell the lands to different people posing as the original owners of the land, said police. Investigation into five different cases revealed that the same men were behind all the offences and they were secured. The duo was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. The victims included Devika, Balaji of Puzhal, Sekar, Sridharan and Ajay Ponnumani.
Conversations