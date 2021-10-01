Vellore to return COVID relief of Rs 67L

Around Rs 67 lakh unused funds meant for ration card holders to help them tide over the coronavirus crisis during the recent lockdown is to be returned to the state as it was not sought by consumers, officials said.
Vellore: It may be recalled that the state ordered payment of Rs 2,000 each in two instalments to all ration card holders in May and June this year. To tide over intense lockdown crisis, the government funds along with 14 ration items were issued to all card holders. In Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts only 10.209 lakh ration card holders received the ration kit and cash during both instalments resulting in 2,544 card holders not coming forward to receive both cash and ration items. Hence, the government ordered that the unused funds amounting to Rs 67.08 lakh be returned to the state from the three districts.
