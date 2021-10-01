Police arrest ‘nude’ thief at Palani

A 42-year-old thief, who had a peculiar habit of undressing himself completely, while involved in thefts, was arrested by Coimbatore city police on Thursday.
Coimbatore: The accused identified as Pandian, a native of Sivaganga district was caught on a CCTV camera removing his dress before breaking into a two-wheeler showroom near Singanallur area recently. After walking out of the showroom with the loot, Pandian leaves the spot by wearing his dress. Police picked up the accused from Palani, who then confessed to have been involved in a series of break-ins in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and Southern districts in a similar fashion. He used nudity to evade tracking by CCTVs with the colour of his dress. Pandian, a hotel staff, took to stealing due post COVID-19.
