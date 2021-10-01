‘TN MPs lack knowledge of GST’

Tamil Nadu MPs do not have proper understanding about the GST, claimed BJP state president K Annamalai here on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli: Participating in the first anniversary of Hindu Munnani founder-president Ramagopalan here on Thursday, the BJP state president said, Ramagopalan was a key figure in developing Hinduism in Tamil Nadu after the Meenakshipuram riots in 1980s as he found the real cause for the conversion of Hindus. Annamalai urged the youth to take the ideologies propagated by Ramagopalan and practice them in their lives. He charged that the politicians in Tamil Nadu lack in many things.
