Fri, Oct 01, 2021

Thanjavur SSI dies of COVID infection

Published: Oct 01,202112:47 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A Special Sub Inspector (SSI), who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, died on Thursday.

Representative image.
Representative image.
Thiruchirapalli: Raju (53), a resident from Sakkottai near Kumbakonam was serving the police since 1995 and was working in the Thanjavur control room. Raju already had health complications of heart and kidney. On September 21, he went to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital with high fever and tested positive for coronavirus. He isolated himself at home initially, but was rushed to hospital on September 25 as he developed respiratory problems. However, he died on Thursday. With Raju, six cops died of COVID-19 in Thanjavur so far.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations