Duraimurugan must apologise: TNML

Tamil Nadu Muslim League (TNML) founder president VMS Mustafa on Thursday urged Duraimurugan, DMK general secretary, to tender an apology for his comments on former chief minister MG Ramachandran.
Chennai: “During his campaign for local body polls in Jolarpet, Duraimurugan referred to MGR as a traitor of DMK. His comments have hurt the sentiments of MGR loyalists and so Duraimurugan should tender an apology,” said Mustafa, in a statement. He also said that Duraimurugan, on several occasions, had informed that it was MGR who sponsored his education and it is not good on his part to insult MGR.
