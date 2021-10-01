Will retrieve more idols from abroad: IG

The Idols Wing police have been intensifying steps to retrieve the idols from foreign countries, said Idols Wing IG R Dhinakaran on Thursday.
Thiruchirapalli: Speaking to reporters after inspecting the idols of Natarajar and Palani temple presiding deity that were retrieved from Australia and kept at the strong room in Kumbakonam Sri Nageswaran temple premises, the idol wing IG said, there are several idols retrieved by the wing and are kept in safe custody. Stating that a few idols that were retrieved from Australia were brought back to Tamil Nadu, the IG said, steps are intensified to retrieve the idols that were in the foreign countries and works to identify them are on.
