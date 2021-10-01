CPM for re-probe into Swathi murder case

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan on Thursday urged the state to order re-investigation into the Swathi murder case following the new revelation that there was no sign of electrocution that led to the death of the accused Ramkumar in prison.
Chennai: “In the Swathi murder case, which was keenly followed by the public, new facts have come out contrary to what has been told that the accused Ramkumar had killed himself in the prison. If he did not die of electrocution, then how he died? Is it a suicide or murder? The revelation calls into question what has been said so far about the incident,” Balakrishnan tweeted. He also urged govt to order re-investigation into the case.
