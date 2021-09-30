IAF officer handed over to Air Force authorities for court martial in rape case

Coimbatore :

Flight lieutenant S Amitesh Harmukh, 29 was arrested the All Women’s Police Station – Central based on a rape complaint by a fellow woman officer. The Additional Mahila Court Judge (in-charge) Thilageswari issued an order to hand over the officer to IAF authorities for a court martial.





“His custody will be with IAF authorities and they will conduct a court martial. He will be punished for the alleged offence, if found to be guilty,” said N Sundaravadivelu, the counsel for the accused.





While the Coimbatore City Police moved a petition seeking seven days custody of the accused, the IAF argued that both the accused officer and the victim were in active service and the alleged offence took place within the campus of the Indian Air Force Administrative office college, Red Fields. Hence the police have no authority to arrest him under civilian laws and should only be subjected to court martial under the Air Force Act, 1950.









The police produced Amitesh in court, who was then handed over to IAF authorities for a further probe. The victim officer, aged 28 and hailing from Delhi was reportedly sexually assaulted by the flight lieutenant at her room on 10 September and she approached the police claiming inaction by IAF authorities.





Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) chairwoman Rekha Sharma condemned the action of the IAF doctors conducting the two-finger test in violation of the Supreme Court order. It was also a violation of the privacy and dignity of a rape survivor, she said in a letter to the Air Chief Marshal.





Expressing disappointment, the NCW has said in the letter that the doctors made the victim relive the trauma she had suffered. Sharma also urged the Air Chief Marshal to look into the issue.



