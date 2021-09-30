42-year-old arrested in Coimbatore for carrying out thefts while being nude

Coimbatore :

The accused identified as Pandian, a native of Sivagangai district was caught on a CCTV camera removing his dress before breaking into a two-wheeler showroom near Singanallur area, a few days ago. After walking out of the showroom with the loot, Pandian leaves the spot by wearing his dress.





After investigations, the police picked up the accused from Palani, who then confessed to have been involved in a series of break-ins in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and several other Southern districts in a similar fashion. He began to go nude while stealing to prevent the police from tracking him with the colour of his dress through the CCTV images.





Police said Pandian who worked in a hotel took to stealing due to Covid-19 induced lock down, which left him without money to run the family.



