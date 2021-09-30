TNEA: Only 38 pc of government school students who availed 7.5 pc quota get provisional allocation

Chennai :

As it was done for the medical aspirants, the Tamil Nadu government had implemented a 7.5% horizontal reservation for the government school students in other professional courses, including engineering admissions, from this academic year so that they could cope with their counterparts in private institutions.





Accordingly, the engineering admissions was held by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), which conducts counselling, received applications from the students from Class 6 to Class 12 in State-run schools.





A senior official from the DOTE said that a total of 15,161 students from government schools have enrolled in the academic engineering category. Similarly, as many as 499 have registered for vocational courses.





"Of the total 15,660 applications, provisional allocations were made to only 5,972 students, which is about 38%," he added.





Explaining this, Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman told DT Next that seats could not be allocated to most of the government students as their choice of courses would have been filled according to cut-off marks.





"However, still they have a chance to apply for other courses," he said and pointed out that this academic year number of engineering seats would be more than the students' enrollment.





According to him, this year, a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University, have as many as 1,51,870 against the total student enrollment of 1,38,531.





Another official from the Higher Education Department, seeking anonymity, said several students from State-run institutions, who have applied for engineering courses., could not produce the proof certificate that they have studied in government schools. "Therefore, their application stands rejected," he added.





The official also hinted that many of the government school students have opted for Computer Science and Information Technology courses more than the available quota. "Provisional allocation of colleges and choice of courses have been made according to the rank list," he said.