From two-finger test to intimidation: 3 serious allegations made against Air Force by rape survivor

Chennai :

A female Air Force officer who complained against a 29-year-old Flight Lieutenant of the Indian Air Force College in Coimbatore in a rape case on Sunday, has alleged that she was subjected to the banned two-finger test by the IAF doctors.

The female officer added that she had to relive the trauma after she was subjected to the intrusive test.

As per media reports, in her police complaint, the officer had also alleged that she was questioned about her sexual history.

Other than the medical tests, the FIR registered in the case on September 20, also levelled serious allegations against the IAF — from discouraging the survivor to file a complaint against the accused to intimidating her.

It is said that soon after a verbal complaint was filed by the survivor, senior officials from the IAF had approached her to give it in writing that it was consensual sex or file a written complaint against the accused.

According to the FIR, complainant said that she was raped by the accused on the campus while she was lying on bed after taking a painkiller for her ankle injury. The accused, who entered her room, had assaulted her knowing that she was injured. The next thing she remembered, the FIR said, was a female friend asking her if the man was in the room with her consent.

Later that evening, when the complainant along with her friends approached the accused and warned him of action, he allegedly apologised for invading her privacy and said she could take action against him if needed.

The assault took place about two weeks ago and the survivor said she was forced to go to the Tamil Nadu police seeking action as she was not satisfied with action taken by the IAF after her complaint. She was twice made to submit a withdrawal letter of the complaint letter and was again asked to sign a letter with changes made, which she refused to sign.

It may be noted that officials from the Indian Air Force also filed a petition before the court arguing that they wanted to conduct a detailed investigation and to court martial him.

In a statement, the Air Force said: "The IAF is cooperating with the police investigation and is also conducting an internal inquiry. We cannot comment any further as the matter is subjudice.

The victim officer, aged 28 and hailing from Delhi had reportedly raised the issue of sexual assault with the authorities at Air Force Administrative College premises, however no action was taken. Hence, she approached the Tamil Nadu police for action.