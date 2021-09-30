Auction of seized vehicles evokes good response in Vellore

The vehicle auction in progress at Nethaji stadium in Vellore on Wednesday

Vellore :

When police announced the auction of a total of 529 vehicles, including 486 two-wheelers, 13 cycles, 3 cars, 20 lorries and 7 autos on Wednesday, they did not





expect the response to be so huge. Bidders, who came to participate in the exercise, parked their two wheelers on the fire line road affecting free flow of traffic.





Each person had to buy a token for Rs 100 to enter the stadium, where the auction was conducted. However, some enterprising youth not wanting to shell out the amount clambered over the low wall and entered the premises.





While police said more than 500 tokens were issued till 5 pm only around 220 vehicles were auctioned. Officials said that the auction would continue on Thursday also till all seized vehicles were disposed of.





A sale receipt signed by the ADSP would be the evidence of the vehicle’s bonafides as none of the vehicles carried their RCs (registration certificates).