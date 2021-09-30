CCTVs must at all blacksmith shops making sharp weapons, say police

Thiruchirapalli :

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakthivel, while addressing the meeting, said that the units making sharp weapons should mandatorily fix CCTV cameras in front of their shops and alert the police when they notice suspicious persons.





Sakthivel said, the details of those purchasing or ordering for sharp weapons should be maintained and their actual name and address should be obtained and passed on to the police so that they could be placed under surveillance, which can help in reducing crimes.





As a part of Operation Disarm, Commissioner of police G Karthikeyan advised the police to organise special interaction programmes with the weapon makers and auto drivers to support the police in curbing crimes. Accordingly, the meeting was organised at six places with as many as 118 persons.





The Deputy Commissioner also asked the auto drivers to alert the police in advance if they get any tip or clue about any crime. “The details of those who provide information to the police will be kept confidential,” he assured.





During a similar meeting in Vellore district, Gudiyattam police sought the help of the auto drivers. The drivers assured to extend full cooperation to the police.