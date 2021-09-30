Murder accused feigns to be mentally ill, held

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said that Venkatesan (35), a resident of Thirukovilur in Villupuram district and the zonal manager of a private organic fertiliser firm, had organised a sales personnel meeting on September 23 in Kumbakonam. He was staying in a lodge there along with the other employees who had come for the meeting.





Venkatesan and Anbu (38), an employee of the firm and a resident of Maruthuvakudi near Kumbakonam, had consumed alcohol on the day of the meeting. On September 24, Venkatesan was found dead with his throat slit.





The Taluk police, who registered a case, went to the house of Anbu for inquiry but it was locked. Upon inquiry, neighbours told the police that Anbu was undergoing treatment at a mental health centre and his wife had been attending to him. Police, who grew suspicious, went to the particular centre in plain clothes and kept a watch on his activities closely during which they found that he was behaving normally when he was alone, but acted like a mentally ill patient when people were around. Police also noticed Anbu speaking normally to his wife and thus they confirmed that he had been acting and arrested him on Wednesday.





Subsequently, during police interrogation, he confessed that he murdered Venkatesan during a drunken brawl and to escape arrest, he acted as a mentally disturbed person.