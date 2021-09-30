Don’t insist all farmers to register online: Assn to TNCSC

Chennai :

“I have seen a circular for online registration to sell paddy at a direct procurement centre. Majority of the farmers belongs to small and medium category. Everyone will not have smartphones. Even those who have smartphones will not know how to register online,” P Shanmugham, general secretary of the association said in the letter to TNCSC managing director.





TNCSC has planned to implement an e-DPC (Direct Procurement Centre) system for paddy procurement in the state from October 1. As per the system, farmers will be required to register details such as their name, details of their land, Aadhaar and bank account numbers on the TNCSC website before they sell paddy at the DPC. Once the registration is done after generating a one-time password, the Village Administrative Officers will verify the details and give confirmation.





He said in order to prevent traders and other state people from selling their paddy at DPCs, the TNCSC should not put the farmers through hardship. “I urge you to direct the officials not to insist on online registration for procurement. Instead, the old system should be followed. Those who are able to register should be allowed to make use of it,” he said.