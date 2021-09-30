Don’t register Waqf properties based on NOCs from board staff, officials told

Chennai :

In his September 22 letter to Inspector General of Registration, A Karthik, principal secretary of Backward Classes Welfare Department, requested him “not to register the documents alienating Waqf properties that are presented for registration based on the NOC issued by the staff of the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board. Clarifying that the board was the deciding authority on the question of propriety of Waqf property, the letter stated that it was brought to the notice of the state that Waqf properties were being alienated based on the NOC issued by Waqf inspector and superintendent. “Any NOC will be issued by the chief executive officer of TN Waqf Board,” Karthik wrote, asking the IG of Registration to issue suitable instructions to offices under his control.