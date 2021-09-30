Tamil Nadu logs 1,625 cases and 24 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai overtook Coimbatore in reporting the highest number of daily cases for yet another day, after the capital city added 189 new cases while it was 181 in Coimbatore. The only other districts to record more than 100 cases were in their neighbourhood, Erode (116) and Chengalpattu (115). The lowest was Tenkasi with just two cases.





Currently, there are 17,192 active cases in the State, with Coimbatore (2,036) and Chennai (2,006) being the only two districts with more than 2,000 active cases. Erode (1,197) and Chengalpattu (1,101) have more than 1,000 cases, while the rest of the districts have active cases below that.





The overall test positivity rate (TPR) of Tamil Nadu remains at 1.1 per cent. Thanjavur, Dharmapuri and Tirupur recorded the highest of 2 per cent. In Chennai, the TPR stood unchanged at 0.9 per cent.





The State notified 24 COVID deaths, including four deaths in Chennai. The toll has now gone up to 35,550 as on Wednesday. The bulletin said 1,639 people have recovered, taking total recoveries to 26,09,435. In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu tested 1,51,132 people, it added.