Tamil Nadu opposition complains of favouritism by SEC officials

Chennai :

In the past one week, the principal opposition party has filed more than three complaints to SEC authorities stating that the designated poll officials were doing favours to the ruling DMK candidates.



Political commentators and opinion-makers state that the allegations against the SEC of favourtism towards the ruling party has been there in the news for the past 25 years.





“During 1995-1996 period IAS officer K Malaichamy was the commissioner of SEC, later he joined the AIADMK and became an MP. So, it is evident that the appointment of commissioners for SEC has political connections,” explains political commentator Tharasu Shyaam. This is a country where a Supreme Court judge can become a Governor provided the BJP or the Congress has to support their candidature. This same logic applies to the regional parties and state governments. In 2016 Justice N Kirubhakaran observed that there is no level playing field provided by the SEC. The judge ruled against the TNSEC stating that the ruling party was well informed about the time of elections and the delimitation exercise, whereas the other political parties were kept in dark.





“In my views, the same status quo has been continuing for the past 25 years. Unfairness continues with the election commissions, whether it is freezing symbols or any election-related litigations, the matter is dragged defeating the purpose of justice and there is a need for administrative reforms,” Shyaam noted.





AIADMK spokesperson and legal wing office-bearer Babu Murugavel in a series of complaints to SEC had stated that the presiding officers of the civic polls had rejected the nominations of the AIADMK candidates in Kallakurichi and Villupuram districts. However, the DMK had not lodged any such complaint to the SEC against the poll officials deputed by the SEC. When contacted a government official who is monitoring the polls, denied the allegations.





Every other day the SEC commissioner conducts a review meeting with the district collectors on free and fair polls. On Wednesday, the commission had directed the district administrators to identify sensitive polling booths and provide extra security cover, the official said.