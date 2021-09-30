Not NEET, DMK more dangerous for students, says Annamalai

Madurai :

NEET is not against anybody and test results declared in 2020 showed improvements in percentage of students who passed and the same trend will continue in 2021 as well.





The percentage of medical aspirants, whose parental income is below Rs 2.5 lakh, who passed out in 2010, is much less when compared to pass percentage achieved through NEET in 2020, he told reporters at Thoothukudi airport.





Contradicting the state government’s claim that NEET is against social justice, as the government could not prove it with data, the report submitted by retired Justice AK Rajan committee on the impact of NEET itself was a proven fact that it upholds the virtue of social justice. Anybody could analyze the data on the committee’s report, he said.





With NEET, the state government is trying to create panic among students, leaving chaos behind. On the incidence of suicides by medical aspirants, he said the same ruling party, which sympathises with families of NEET suicide victims as claimed by the party, in the state, did not sympathise when over 200 Class 12 students committed suicide over public exam fear even before the introduction of NEET. Actually, the deaths of such students were hastened by stress, but the issue was politicised, capitalising on the situation. Hence, NEET is not an enemy of students, but DMK is even more dangerous for them.





NEET is accepted by parents of students and by many, but not by the DMK men, who own private medical colleges, he added.





‘Open religious places on weekends’





Further, Annamalai urged the state government to reopen places of worship on Fridays and weekends. While the government has come out to reopen schools for students, who have not been vaccinated against COVID, of Classes 1 to 8 from November, it should allow devotees, who are mostly vaccinated, to access places of worship.