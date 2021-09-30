Stalin relaunches MK’s pet scheme Varumun Kappom

Coimbatore :

Under the scheme, 1,250 medical camps will be conducted annually across the state for people to get screened for various ailments. A pet project of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, this preventive health care scheme was launched in the year 2006.





However, the project was scrapped after AIADMK came to power in 2011. The scheme has been re-launched now after being restructured by the DMK government. As part of an official launch, Chief Minister MK Stalin gave away ID cards to beneficiaries of the scheme. Camps will be conducted to screen and provide treatment under various specialties, including ENT, general medicine, diabetes, blood pressure, tuberculosis, cardiac issues, nephrology, child welfare, gynecology, cancer and other diseases under as many as 17 specialties.





Certificates of appreciation were issued to five panchayat presidents who achieved the target of 100 per cent vaccination to those above 18 years of age. The Chief Minister, who is on a two-day visit to Salem and Dharmapuri districts, also distributed welfare aid to the tune of Rs 24.73 crore to beneficiaries under various welfare projects.





In 4 months, TN back as industry frontrunner: CM





In another meeting, Chief Minister Stalin said that Tamil Nadu has become a frontrunner in industrial development. “The industrial sector has revived in the last four months after the DMK came to power. The new industrial policy will make Tamil Nadu a preferred destination for new industrial investments,” the Chief Minister said, while addressing tapioca farmers and sago traders in Salem.





Further, Stalin said that the government has signed MoU’s with 35 firms for Rs 17,149 crore generating employment opportunities for around 55,000 people. Pointing out that Tamil Nadu stands third in industrial growth across the nation, the Chief Minister said that the new export policy will make the state reach first spot.





“New facilities will be developed in 10 export hubs including Tirupur, Madurai and Coimbatore,” he said.





After inspecting a modernized sago production unit, the Chief Minister assured to build a godown to store sago, create awareness on the uses of sago among the public and form a committee to prevent its adulteration.





Later during a discussion with representatives of MSME’s, the Chief Minister said that the DMK has fulfilled more than 202 out of its 505 election promises just in the last four months of forming the government.





The Chief Minister also inaugurated the regional transport office at Attur constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crores.