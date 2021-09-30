Maintain Jaya’s statue properly: OPS

AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take steps and ensure that the bronze statue of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa installed at higher education campus is well maintained.
Chennai:
In a statement the AIADMK leader said that the PWD Department was not maintaining the AMMA complex where the nine-foot statue is installed. Due to political animosity the officials are not maintaining the former CM’s statue and the state should take efforts to maintain the it, OPS urged.
