Rs 1.92 cr gold seized at Tiruchy airport

The AIU sleuths at Tiruchy international airport seized gold worth Rs 1.92 crore and secured two persons on Tuesday night.
Thiruchirapalli:
While checking baggage of passengers bound from Dubai by Air India Express, they suspected the movements of two passengers, who were later identified as M Vinod from Cuddalore and I Shahul from Kallakurichi. Their baggage was searched and the sleuths found 4 kg of gold in various forms worth Rs 1.92 crore. Officials seized the gold and secured the duo.
