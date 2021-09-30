Minor fire in Palani GH paediatric ward

Madurai :

It sparked panic among several pregnant patients, who ran away from the ward in fear. Some broke the glass door in the ward and managed to escape unharmed, sources said. Uthayakumar, Chief Medical Officer, Palani GH, when contacted, said many of them have not spotted fire from the ward as it was soon put out. However, smoke emanated from the electric board panel in the ward and a short circuit could have caused the fire, but the exact cause is yet to be known. Fire and Rescue Services personnel and officials from Tangedco and PWD inspected the ward, sources said.