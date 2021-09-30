Injured tiger cub rescued in Valparai

Coimbatore :

The male cub was spotted by villagers near the residential quarters at Mudis Estate in Valparai on Tuesday. It was weak and couldn’t move fast due to an injury in its hind legs. A team of Forest Department staff keenly monitored the tiger cub before capturing it with a net. It was then taken to the wildlife rescue centre in Rottikadai at night and an examination revealed that sharp quills of a porcupine have pierced its legs. The veterinarians safely removed the quills and it was administered with antibiotics and medicine. The tiger cub has even suffered injuries due to a suspected fight with a porcupine. The tiger cub is likely to be monitored before releasing it into the wild.