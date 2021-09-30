Weaver hangs self over mounting debts in Gudiyattam

Vellore :

Police said that Jayakumar (28) son of Vinayagam and the father of two sons recorded a message to his WhatsApp group that he planned to commit suicide in the weaving centre due to mounting debt. When group members rushed to the weaving centre, they found Jayakumar hanging inside. On hearing of the suicide members of various weaver unions took out a procession to the RDO’s office where they submitted a petition demanding payment of Rs 25 lakh compensation to Jayakumar’s family and government job to a family member. They also demanded timely payment of wages and settlement of pending dues.