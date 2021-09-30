EB’s billing method perplexes customer

Vellore :

Sources said that C Haribabu, who lives near the Robinson tank, was told that his monthly power due for July was Rs 980. He promptly paid the amount and received an official receipt on July 14. However, he was shocked when Tangedco informed this month (September) that he had not paid his July bill and was asked to pay Rs 980 again with a penalty of Rs 150. Haribabu paid Rs 1,130 and received the official receipt dated September 17. “Though I informed the officials that the amount had been debited from my bank, they insisted me to pay it. When I asked them how they allowed this lapse to continue for two months, they did not give me any reply,” he said. When asked about this an EB official seeking anonymity said the issue was due to a computer glitch.