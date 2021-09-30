Man steals girl baby from tribal couple

Coimbatore :

Police said Manikandan, 36 and his wife Sangeetha from Mysuru were staying with their 4-month -old baby Ammu at an unused bus shelter in Anamalai area. They were into collecting and selling old clothes and iron scrap. On Tuesday evening, an unidentified man gave Rs 50 to Sangeetha and asked her to buy some snack for herself. As he volunteered to take care of the baby until she returns, the unsuspecting woman went nearby. In a few minutes, Sangeetha found the man missing with her baby. Manikandan lodged a complaint with Anamalai police and said a day ago a man approached the couple asking if they were interested in selling their baby. Search and probe on in the case.