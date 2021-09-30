Agri dept watchman held for job fraud

Madurai :

The accused has been identified as R Dinesh Singh of Kallathikinaru village, Ottapidaram. Based on complaints from victims, Thoothukudi SP S Jeyakumar formed a special team to crack the case. Investigations revealed that Dinesh Singh, who worked as watchman in the office of Agriculture Department in Vilathikulam, promised S Balamurugan (30), resident of Thalamuthu Nagar, of getting a permanent job in the Department and demanded Rs 5 lakh in 2017 with intent to swindle money. After taking Rs 4.70 lakh from Balamurugan, he ensured that Balamurugan would probably get the job in two months. Similarly, Dinesh Singh deceived another man identified as Rasaiah for a job for her daughter in the department and took Rs 3.10 lakh from him, sources said.