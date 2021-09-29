Tamil Nadu now frontrunner in industrial growth, says CM Stalin

Coimbatore :

“The industrial sector has revived in the last four months after DMK came to power. The new industrial policy will make Tamil Nadu a preferred destination for new industrial investments,” the Chief Minister said, while addressing tapioca farmers and sago traders in Salem.





Further, Stalin said that the government has signed MoUs with 35 firms for Rs 17,149 crore generating employment opportunities for around 55,000 people. Pointing out that Tamil Nadu stands third in industrial growth across the nation, the Chief Minister said that the new export policy will make the state reach first spot.





“New facilities will be developed in 10 export hubs including Tirupur, Madurai and Coimbatore,” he said.





After inspecting a modernised sago production unit, the Chief Minister assured to build a godown to store sago, create awareness on the uses of sago among the public and form a committee to prevent its adulteration.





Later during a discussion with representatives of MSMEs, the Chief Minister said that the DMK has fulfilled more than 202 out of its 505 election promises just in the last four months of forming the government.





“The remaining poll promises will also be implemented after setting right certain irregularities and while considering the existing financial situation,” he said.





“As many as 22,256 MSMEs have registered generating employment for 1,86,128 people. More employment opportunities will be generated once the central government’s defence corridor comes up in Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur and Salem districts. There is a possibility to manufacture parachutes, army dress and spares for helicopters,” the CM said.





The Chief Minister inaugurated the regional transport office at Attur constructed at a cost of Rs 3 crore.