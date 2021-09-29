Tiger cub wounded by porcupine rescued in Tamil Nadu, treatment underway

Coimbatore :

The male cub was spotted by villagers near the residential quarters at Mudis Estate in Valparai on Tuesday. It was weak and couldn’t move fast due to an injury on its hind legs.





A team of forest department officials keenly monitored the tiger cub before capturing it with a net. It was then taken to the wildlife rescue centre in Rottikadai at night and an examination revealed that sharp quills of a porcupine have pierced its legs.





The veterinarians safely removed the quills and it was administered with antibiotics and medicine to heal the wound. The tiger cub has even suffered injuries due to a suspected fight with a porcupine. After medication, the cub was fed meat.





The tiger cub is likely to be monitored for a couple of days at the rescue centre before releasing it into the wild.