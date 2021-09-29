Tamil Nadu CM re-launches Varumun Kappom in the State

Chennai :

The state health department for the year 2021-22, had announced that "Varumun Kappom" will be re-launched with 1,000 special camps per year.





"People seek treatment in government hospitals only when they are sick but the scheme will help to create awareness among the people about the approach to prevent diseases before they come and to create the idea of ​​living with health. Through this scheme, all the people in all the villages, municipalities, municipalities and corporations in Tamil Nadu will be screened," said Chief Minister.





Under the scheme, specialized medical care will be made available to the general public, consultations on diagnosis and medical care and promotion of medical services will be done. At the 1,250 special medical camps, multidisciplinary clinical examination, eye, tooth, ENT, stomach related diseases, diabetes, high blood pressure, tuberculosis joint and bone diseases, heart disease, oncology, kidney diseases, pediatric care, and psychiatry. The camps will also provide specialised screening for pregnant mothers and lactating women. The schedule and location of the medical camps will be announced every month in all the districts.





After the medical examination, treatment will be provided at the camp and medicines will be provided free of cost. If continuous treatment is required, identity cards will be issued with details of the nearby hospital for the treatment depending on the nature of the disease. All the details required for those who need continuous treatment will be recorded during the camp at the district level and follow up activities will be carried out.





All the departments under the state health department health department will coordinate to work for the scheme. Health Minister handed over identity cards to the beneficiaries under the scheme. He also gave away certificate of merit to the Panchayat Leaders who have achieved the target of 100 percent Covid-19 vaccination.