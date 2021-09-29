Fake woman lawyer held for job fraud in Chennai

Chennai :

"The accused J Stella alias Stephi (41) of Kanniyakumari deceived people into believing that she is a lawyer and that she is close to bureaucrats and politicians with the photos she clicked with them," said police.





She targeted conservancy workers promising to permanent their jobs while she cheated others to get them the posts of sanitary inspector and corporation supervisors.





While she received up to Rs 5.10 lakh from people and cheated them, CCB registered a case based on a complaint from one E Boopathy of Selaiyur and arrested her.





Rs 90,000 in cash and jewels worth Rs 11 lakh was seized from her before she was remanded in judicial custody.