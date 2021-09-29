TN engineering colleges likely to open for first-year students in Nov

Chennai :

Engineering colleges for first-year students are likely to open from November even as the admissions process for applicants, is expected to be completed by the end of this October.





The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department that conducts engineering counselling, had already completed its procedures for the special category students, including those who studied in government schools and availed 7.5% horizontal quota.





A senior official from the DOTE said that at present, the first round of online counselling is being conducted for students falling under the general category. "Provisional allotment will be made for them on October 5", he said adding that students, who would be participating in the second round of counselling, would get provisional allocation on October 9.





He added that applicants who appear for the third round of counselling, would get seat allocation on October 13. "Similarly, candidates in the final and fourth round of counselling would get the provisional allocation on October 17".





Stating that after general counselling, supplementary counselling would be conducted, the DOTE official said, "All the engineering admission formalities would be completed on October 25".





As many as 1,36,973 students who have enrolled to pursue various engineering courses, would be participating in the four-round of counselling this academic year.





This year, a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University have as many as 1,51,870 against the total student enrollment of 1,38,531.





The official said the students, who got the engineering seats of their choices, would be immediately reported to the colleges, which was allocated to them. "Accordingly, classes for the first-year students are expected to begin from the first week of November," he said adding that an official notification would be issued in this regard once the counselling was over.





"In addition, a fresh Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be issued for all the colleges for conducting physical classes for the freshers," the official said.