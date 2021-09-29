Tusker Vinayagan ‘back to old ways’, raids hamlets in Nilgiris

Coimbatore :

The elephant has been frequenting tribal settlements located near Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) to raid on essentials stocked up by the people. On Monday night, the tusker intruded into Melambalam tribal village and damaged a couple of houses in search of food.





The villagers claimed that the elephant, which has been habituated to raid crops and damage houses, has been straying into their locality over the last one month triggering panic.





The elephant was caught in Chinnathadagam in Coimbatore Forest Division and released into the MTR after fixing a radio collar to monitor its movements. As efforts to drive it back into the deep forest did not yield any positive outcome, the Forest Department has deployed kumkis to prevent the tusker from venturing out of the forest. The Forest Department has also stepped up vigil to prevent any untoward incidents.



