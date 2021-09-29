Semmozhi awards 2010 to 19 announced

Chennai :

A statement from the government said the award carrying Rs 10 lakh cash and a citation for scholars who have contributed to Semmozhi Tamil research through the fields of archaeology, epigraphy, numismatics, literature, linguistics, translation, fine arts and literary research would be presented to Professor VS Rajam, senior lecturer of department of South Asia Regional Studies, University of Pennsylvania, for the year 2010. Professor Pon Kothandaraman, former vice chancellor Madras University has been picked for the award for the year 2011.





The award, which was last presented in 2010, would be presented to professor E Sundaramoorthy, former vice chancellor of Tamil University and professor P Marudhanayagam, former registrar of Puducherry University for 2012 and 2013, respectively.





Professor K Mohanarasu, former HoD of Madras University and professor Maraimalai Ilakkuvanaar of Presidency College have been selected for for the years 2014 and 2015.





Professor K Rajan of Puducherry University and professor Ulrich Nicholas, head of the Institute of Indology and Tamil Studies, Cologne University in Germany would be presented with the award for 2016 and 2017. Poet Erode Tamilananban of New College and professor K Sivamani of Thiruvalluvar College have been selected for the award for 2018 and 2019.