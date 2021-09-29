BJP’s chances based only on candidates’ local rapport

Vellore :

Political observers feel that since the local issues would be the key focus in civic polls, candidates’ personal contact would play a major role in their victory.





According to sources, though the AIADMK and the BJP jointly canvassed support for their candidates, the relationship between the NDA partners does not seem to be strong as the cadre of the Dravidian major still blame the saffron party for their defeat in Assembly elections.





Of the 138 panchayat union wards in Vellore district, the BJP has been allotted nine. “These wards are not in areas where we have sufficient influence, as we plan to contest there,” said AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu, while pointing out that the national party was allotted only 2 wards in Katpadi panchayat union.





Asked how the wards were allocated for the saffron party, he said, “they asked a big number, but I spoke to the party high command who then said seat allocation should be settled at the district level. Hence, BJP was allocated what we felt was justified.”





AIADMK rural district secretary D Velazhagan said that a total of 9 union wards were allotted to the BJP. “We canvass support jointly and we plan to win all the seats that we contest,” he added.





But grass root workers were of totally a different view. “Where is BJP in interior villages? They all claim to be leaders without cadre/workers,” said a senior functionary who refuse to name himself. He. However, added, “only their personal contact and influence will help them win in rural areas.”