Plea against celebs-online games ad rejected

Chennai :

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee sitting along with Justice Duraiswamy on Tuesday said, “There is no doubt that this petition is fueled by the petitioner’s ambition to propel himself to stardom by questioning the participation of several prominent personalities in certain advertisements.” “It will be open to the petitioner to approach the appropriate authority to take steps to prohibit online games that do not appeal to the taste of the petitioner,” the bench added while dismissing the PIL moved of Mohammad Razvi.