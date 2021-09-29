Election flying squad seizes 500 liquor bottles smuggled from Pondy

Chennai :

The flying squad, who were on vehicle check-in the Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway on Monday night on suspicion intercepted an auto. They found 500 liquor bottles being smuggled from Puducherry. The officials seized the auto with the liquor bottles. Two men Surya (23) and Boobalan (25) from Tambaram, who were travelling in the auto were detained. They found that both of them smuggled liquor from Puducherry for distributing it to party workers. Both of them were handed over to Acharapakkam police.