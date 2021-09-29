Alagiri to launch Congress civic election campaign from today

Chennai :

Alagiri, who has restricted the first phase of his campaign to three days, would campaign in rural Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore and Tirupattur districts on Wednesday, September 29. The state Congress chief would campaign in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts the following day. After a couple of days break during the weekend, Alagiri would tour Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on October 3.





An official statement issued in this regard by TNCC media wing head A Gopanna has advised party district presidents, front line leaders and leaders of frontal organisations besides candidates to turn up in large numbers.





The state Congress headquarters has released the campaign tour itinerary of its party state president in the backdrop of disharmony among parties of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance owing to dissatisfaction in seat sharing talks. The Congress party, which is the largest ally of the ruling DMK, had suffered resistance from the district heads of the Dravidian major, which left seat sharing talks to be finalized locally.