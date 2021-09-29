‎Thanjavur man without visa held in Yemen and deported

Chennai :

The police identified the arrested as Kumaravel of ‎Thanjavur who had travelled to Saudi Arabia for work eight years ago. Even after the visa expired, Kumaravel stayed there illegally. Recently Kumaravel decided to return to India but since his visa had expired, he travelled to Yemen 15 days ago and made a fake visa. A few days ago, immigration officials in Yemen found that Kumaravel was staying illegally and arrested him. He was deported and arrived in city on Monday.