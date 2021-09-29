Still facing discrimination in Pekkamman temple: Dalits

Madurai :

Recently, the Scheduled Caste members managed to win the right to enter the temple in July (Aadi 18) this year following the intervention of a special task force. It’s a moment to relish after stepping inside the temple and the SC community felt they had earned self-esteem, A Kannan, a villager said on Tuesday. Still, there is aversion towards the SC community among members of other castes in the village as we were allowed to worship inside the temple.





Temple priest K Muthaiah follows ‘two archanai plate system’ with a partial intent of avoiding the worshippers of this particular community, like how ‘two tumbler system’ existed in tea stalls, he alleged.





Much to the agony, the temple priest, who’s also a Dalit, acting under the influence of dominant caste group, cleansed the temple.





Assistant Commissioner of HR and CE M Vijayan, Madurai, when contacted, told DT Next that both the worshippers and the temple priest belong to the same caste, but there’s some misunderstanding. However, action would be taken based on proper evidence, he said.