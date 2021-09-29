DMK poll manifesto pivot for civic polls fight

Chennai :

The DMK’s poll promises are now the most debated subject among the ruling and the opposition workers. AIADMK leaders ranging from former chief ministers O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami to MLAs, the party is uniformly asking the ruling DMK to fulfil its poll promises.





“The DMK promised to reduce the price of diesel by Rs 4 per litre and a subsidy of Rs 100 for cooking gas cylinders. But, the fact is that the gas price is something only the Centre can decide. Similarly, the NEET is a Union government subject, but the DMK has misled the public for their votes,” former minister CVe Shanmugham said while addressing an election campaign in Villupuram on Tuesday.





Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami is also attacking the DMK on its promised poll manifesto and the AIADMK leader will tour four districts in the coming week seeking votes for the AIADMK candidates.





“Earlier, we demanded the DMK government to fulfil its poll promises such as cancellation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) exam, reduction in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, among others, but now we will expose them as non-performing government. The DMK made 505 poll promises, but most of them are false promises and our party will expose them,” said former AIADMK MLA K Srinivasan.





Countering the AIADMK arguments, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu had said that the AIADMK government had failed in executing the Rule 110 schemes announced in the Assembly by former CM Palaniswami.