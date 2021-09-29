Tamil Nadu logs 1,630 cases, 17 deaths

Chennai :

Chennai once again became the district that reported most number of cases, 184, closely followed by Coimbatore with 183. Erode had 121 cases while Chengalpattu had 117.





The test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu stands at 1.1 per cent, with Thanjavur reporting the highest (2.5 per cent) among the districts. The TPR in Chennai is 0.9 per cent.





There now are 17,231 active cases in the State, the highest in Coimbatore (2,042) and Chennai (2,031).













Tamil Nadu notified 17 deaths linked to COVID on Tuesday, 6 of them in Chennai. Adding these, the toll in the State stands at 35,526.





The daily bulletin from the Health Department said 1,643 people were discharged across the State, taking the total recoveries to 26,07,796. In the last 24 hours, 1,50,177 persons were tested, it added.